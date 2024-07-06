F1 Qualifying Results: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED
F1 Qualifying Results: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED
George Russell snatched a stunning pole position from team-mate Lewis Hamilton to earn a Mercedes 1-2 for the British Grand Prix grid.
Lando Norris completed the all British top three, emulating F1 greats Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract
READ MORE: Silverstone qualifying RED FLAGGED after disastrous Red Bull crash
On the other hand, Max Verstappen struggled, only managing to usurp Oscar Piastri for P4 after suffering damage to his Red Bull floor.
Aston Martin recovered some pace at their home race, with both cars making it into the top ten, a clear improvement of their form.
However, it was a less than ideal weekend for Ferrari , with Carlos Sainz their only driver to make the top ten after Charles Leclerc made a surprise Q2 exit.
The Monegasque driver was knocked out of the top ten by Lance Stroll, marking the end of his fight for pole position at the British Grand Prix.
Leclerc was not the only driver to make a shock exit, with Sergio Perez crashing out in Q1.
The 34-year-old made a costly mistake at Copse corner, spinning and beaching his Red Bull into the gravel which prompted a red flag.
His team-mate Verstappen also ran off a Copse, damaging his floor and perhaps costing him pole position later on in the session.
Here are the full qualifying results from Silverstone.
F1 Qualifying Results: British Grand Prix 2024
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:25.819
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.171
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.211
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.384
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.418
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.519
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.690
8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.766
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.821
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.098
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
12. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
14. Guanyu Zhou [Sauber]
15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star hails 'MEGA' result as Brits keep Verstappen at bay - Top three qualifying verdict
- 9 minutes ago
Championship contenders CRASH out in chaotic Silverstone race
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session
- Today 13:34
Sky Sports F1 pundit NAME-DROPPED in Stormzy song
- 1 hour ago
Silverstone qualifying RED FLAGGED after disastrous Red Bull crash
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep