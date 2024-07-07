F1 Race Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Race Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out when and where to watch the 2024 British Grand Prix as three British drivers battle for a home victory.
A dream showing for British fans unfolded at Silverstone yesterday, with a trio of homegrown heroes locking out the top three positions for today's showdown.
This was the first all-British one-two-three since the 1968 South African GP when Jim Clark took pole ahead of Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart in his final race.
George Russell, fresh off a surprise victory in Austria last weekend, continued his fine form by putting his Mercedes in pole position with a lap time of 1:25.819sec. This gives him a golden opportunity to convert his qualifying advantage into a third career win, and his first ever on home soil.
Joining him is his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who secured his first front-row start of the season. The seven-time champion, who holds the record for most wins (8) and most pole positions (7) at the Northamptonshire circuit, will be desperate to end a winless streak that stretches back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Lining up alongside them in third will be Lando Norris, aiming for redemption and a shot at his second career victory after a late-race collision with Max Verstappen in Austria denied him a potential win.
Championship leader Verstappen starts in fourth place, 0.384 seconds behind the pole-sitter, with Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren rounding out the top five.
British Grand Prix - Sunday, July 7, 2024
The race at Silverstone kicks off today, Sunday, July 7, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (BST): 3pm Sunday
Central European Time: 4pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 10am Sunday
United States (CDT): 9am Sunday
United States (PDT): 7am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 12am Monday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 8am Sunday
Japan (JST): 11pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Sunday
China (CST): 10pm Sunday
India (IST): 7:30pm Sunday
Brazil: 11am Sunday
Singapore: 10pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Sunday
Turkey: 5pm Sunday
How to watch the British Grand Prix live on TV today
For fans in the UK, you can catch all the action live on either Sky Sports F1 or completely free on Channel 4. For international viewers, check below to find broadcast details for your specific country.
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
