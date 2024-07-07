F1 2024 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the official starting grid for the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Saturday's qualifying saw George Russell set a lap time of 1:25.819sec to secure a third career pole position, putting himself firmly in the hunt for a third F1 victory in front of his home crowd.
His team-mate Lewis Hamilton wasn't far behind, putting his Mercedes alongside his compatriot in second, with Lando Norris making it an all-British top three for the first time since the 1968 South African GP when Jim Clark took pole in his final race ahead of Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart.
Championship leader Max Verstappen could only manage fourth, with Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five in the second McLaren.
Further down the grid, Nico Hulkenberg in a resurgent Haas put in a stellar performance to grab sixth place, starting ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari. The Scuderia's woes were compounded by Charles Leclerc's shock exit in Q2, leaving him with a mountain to climb.
Aston Martin also had a strong showing with both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso securing eighth and tenth respectively. Splitting the Aston Martin duo is Alex Albon, continuing Williams' resurgence this season.
F1 British Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. George Russell [Mercedes]: 1:25.819sec
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.171sec
3. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +0.211sec
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.384sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.418sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +0.519sec
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.690sec
8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +0.766sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams]: +0.821sec
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1.098sec
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: 1.278sec
12. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: 1.356sec
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: 1.450sec
14. Guanyu Zhou [Sauber]: 2.048sec
15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 2.130sec
16. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: 6.612sec
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: 7.086sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: 8.738sec
19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: 12.529sec
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]*: 13.985sec
Note: Gasly is required to start from the back of the grid as additional power unit elements have been used.
When is the 2024 British Grand Prix?
Lights out at Silverstone set for 3pm local time (BST) on Sunday, July 7. This translates to 4pm CEST, 10am EDT, 9am CDT and 7am PDT, as well as midnight in Australia on Monday (AEST).
