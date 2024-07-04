close global

F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Channel 4 schedule for the Silverstone weekend

The 2024 F1 championship has reached its halfway point, with the iconic Silverstone Circuit gearing up to host the 12th round of the record-breaking 24-race season from July 5-7.

While Red Bull enjoyed a stranglehold on victories in 2023, with only Ferrari's Carlos Sainz managing to break their hold in Singapore, this year has seen a dramatic shift in momentum, with five different drivers etching their names onto the winner's trophy so far.

Sainz started the season strong with a win in the third round in Australia, followed by an emotional maiden victory for McLaren's Lando Norris in Miami. Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari then reigned supreme on home turf in Monaco before George Russell dramatically took the chequered flag in Austria last weekend.

Of course, Max Verstappen has claimed the remaining victories, solidifying his position as a championship favourite. The Dutchman currently leads the drivers' standings with a commanding 237 points, with Norris trailing in second place at 81 points behind.

The Scuderia remains a force to be reckoned with as Leclerc and Sainz occupy third and fourth respectively, while Sergio Perez rounds out the top five for Red Bull.

Now the stage is set for another exciting and unexpected round of the 2024 season. Can Verstappen extend his lead? Will Norris or Russell build upon their earlier wins? Can Lewis Hamilton, the king of Silverstone with a record number of pole positions and victories, finally break his winless streak that dates back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP? Or will another driver emerge as the surprise victor?

Channel 4 - F1 British Grand Prix schedule

While Sky Sports holds exclusive rights to broadcast F1 in the UK, Channel 4 continues to provide free-to-air coverage for the crown jewel of British motorsport, the British GP.

This means fans can tune in for live coverage of the entire race weekend, from practice sessions to the heart-stopping drama of the main event.

Here's the complete Channel 4 schedule for the 2024 British GP (all times in BST).

Session/show Date Time
Free Practice One (FP1) Friday, July 5 12:25pm (session starts at 12:30pm)
Free Practice Two (FP2) Friday, July 5 3:55pm (session starts at 4pm
Free Practice Three (FP3) Saturday, July 6 11:25am (session starts at 11:30pm
British GP Qualifying Saturday, July 6 2pm (session starts at 3pm)
British GP Qualifying Highlights Saturday, July 6 11:10pm
British GP build-up Sunday, July 7 1:30pm
The British GP Sunday, July 7 2:30pm (race starts at 3pm)
British GP reaction Sunday, July 7 5:00pm

F1 Standings

