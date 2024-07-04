F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Channel 4 schedule for the Silverstone weekend

The 2024 F1 championship has reached its halfway point, with the iconic Silverstone Circuit gearing up to host the 12th round of the record-breaking 24-race season from July 5-7.

While Red Bull enjoyed a stranglehold on victories in 2023, with only Ferrari's Carlos Sainz managing to break their hold in Singapore, this year has seen a dramatic shift in momentum, with five different drivers etching their names onto the winner's trophy so far.

Sainz started the season strong with a win in the third round in Australia, followed by an emotional maiden victory for McLaren's Lando Norris in Miami. Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari then reigned supreme on home turf in Monaco before George Russell dramatically took the chequered flag in Austria last weekend.

Of course, Max Verstappen has claimed the remaining victories, solidifying his position as a championship favourite. The Dutchman currently leads the drivers' standings with a commanding 237 points, with Norris trailing in second place at 81 points behind.

The Scuderia remains a force to be reckoned with as Leclerc and Sainz occupy third and fourth respectively, while Sergio Perez rounds out the top five for Red Bull.

Now the stage is set for another exciting and unexpected round of the 2024 season. Can Verstappen extend his lead? Will Norris or Russell build upon their earlier wins? Can Lewis Hamilton, the king of Silverstone with a record number of pole positions and victories, finally break his winless streak that dates back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP? Or will another driver emerge as the surprise victor?

F1 HEADLINES: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Detailed track layout and key facts