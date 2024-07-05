F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Sky Sports F1 schedule for the Silverstone weekend
F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Sky Sports F1 schedule for the Silverstone weekend
The 2024 British Grand Prix is upon us, and Sky Sports F1 has you covered for all the action throughout the weekend.
The F1 circus rolls on, and this time it's a homecoming for British fans as the championship heads to the iconic Silverstone Circuit from July 5-7 for the 12th round of the 2024 season.
This marks the final act of the European triple-header, with the Austrian GP still fresh in everyone's minds after Mercedes' George Russell snatched a dramatic victory following a late-race clash between championship leaders Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris.
Of course, the Brit will be looking to put on a strong showing in front of his home crowd to claim his third career victory, but he faces stiff competition from fellow Britons.
Norris, who secured a long-awaited maiden win in Miami, will fight all the way for a second win, while Lewis Hamilton, the king of Silverstone with a record number of wins and pole positions at the circuit, will be hunting for a first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract
READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Detailed track layout and key facts
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone
- 11 minutes ago
Why Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe is the cutest F1 pooch
- 14 minutes ago
New F1 SIGNING reveals 'HUGE' Silverstone motivation
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes set to announce 'completed' F1 deal
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Sky Sports F1 schedule for the Silverstone weekend
- 2 hours ago
Celebrity DJ 'offends' F1 superstar after SHOCK tattoo reveal
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep