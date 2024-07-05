F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Sky Sports F1 schedule for the Silverstone weekend

close global

The 2024 British Grand Prix is upon us, and Sky Sports F1 has you covered for all the action throughout the weekend.

The F1 circus rolls on, and this time it's a homecoming for British fans as the championship heads to the iconic Silverstone Circuit from July 5-7 for the 12th round of the 2024 season.

This marks the final act of the European triple-header, with the Austrian GP still fresh in everyone's minds after Mercedes' George Russell snatched a dramatic victory following a late-race clash between championship leaders Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Of course, the Brit will be looking to put on a strong showing in front of his home crowd to claim his third career victory, but he faces stiff competition from fellow Britons.

Norris, who secured a long-awaited maiden win in Miami, will fight all the way for a second win, while Lewis Hamilton, the king of Silverstone with a record number of wins and pole positions at the circuit, will be hunting for a first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

Sky Sports F1 - British Grand Prix schedule

Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcaster of F1 in the UK until at least 2029, will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the race weekend, ensuring fans don't miss a single moment of the action. You will also be able to watch every session for free on Sky Showcase if you have a Sky Box.

Here's the complete Sky Sports F1 schedule for the 2024 British GP (all times in BST).

Session/show Date Time
Drivers' Press Conference Thursday July 4 1:30pm
The F1 Show Thursday July 4 6:00pm
Free Practice One (FP1) Friday, July 5 12:00pm (session starts at 12:30pm)
Free Practice Two (FP2) Friday, July 5 3:45pm (session starts at 4pm
Free Practice Three (FP3) Saturday, July 6 11:15am (session starts at 11:30pm
British GP Qualifying build-up Saturday, July 6 2:15pm
British GP Qualifying Saturday, July 6 3:00pm
Ted's Qualifying Notebook Saturday, July 6 5:00pm
British GP build-up Sunday, July 7 1:30pm
The British GP Sunday, July 7 3:00pm
Chequered Flag: British GP reaction Sunday, July 7 5:00pm
Ted's Notebook Sunday, July 7 6:00pm

