F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Sky Sports F1 schedule for the Silverstone weekend

The 2024 British Grand Prix is upon us, and Sky Sports F1 has you covered for all the action throughout the weekend.

The F1 circus rolls on, and this time it's a homecoming for British fans as the championship heads to the iconic Silverstone Circuit from July 5-7 for the 12th round of the 2024 season.

This marks the final act of the European triple-header, with the Austrian GP still fresh in everyone's minds after Mercedes' George Russell snatched a dramatic victory following a late-race clash between championship leaders Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Of course, the Brit will be looking to put on a strong showing in front of his home crowd to claim his third career victory, but he faces stiff competition from fellow Britons.

Norris, who secured a long-awaited maiden win in Miami, will fight all the way for a second win, while Lewis Hamilton, the king of Silverstone with a record number of wins and pole positions at the circuit, will be hunting for a first victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

