F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is heading home for the legendary British Grand Prix this weekend, where he will race in red at Silverstone for the first time in his career.

The seven-time champion will be hoping to please fans once again off the back of his stunning win with Mercedes last year, but no need to fear the FOMO if you haven't got tickets to next weekend's race! Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro are bringing a slice of Italy to London, where Hamilton will feature heavily at an immersive pop-up.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges

In collaboration with partners Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Ferrari are hosting a three-day immersive F1 experience ahead of the British GP, with pop-up events running from July 3 to July 5, 2025, in Covent Garden, London.

Whether you are a fan of the Scuderia or simply fancy trying a Hamilton or Charles Leclerc-inspired pizza and cocktail combo, everyone is invited to step into the thrilling world of F1, reimagined through the lens of Italian style.

Across the event's time in London, fans will have access to an exciting experience with something on offer for everyone.

There is a pizza masterclass on offer with 50 Top Pizza Europa no.1 Pizza Chef Michele Pascarella, as well as a cocktail workshop hosted by world-renowned mixologist Federico Riezzo. Attendees will learn to make #16 and #44 pizzas and beer-infused cocktails, each inspired by Scuderia Ferrari HP team-mates Leclerc and Hamilton.

Image Credit: Peroni Nastro Azzurro

For F1 fans, interactive racing games will be available where guests can compete for prizes and at the centre of the pop-up, Ferrari lovers will be treated to a Scuderia Ferrari HP show car and replica helmets worn by Hamilton and Leclerc.

There will also be an exclusive curated fashion gallery which will showcase race-inspired looks influenced by the Scuderia's star drivers, but if that wasn't enough to tempt you to London, perhaps the cinema room will?

The pop-up will screen a handpicked selection of Hamilton and Leclerc’s favourite films, including Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which the British star revealed his hilarious cameo in with the release of his reimagined edit earlier this year.

Ferrari fans will be treated to Hamilton's #44 pizza and zero alcohol cocktail combo Image Credit: Peroni Nastro Azzurro

The Pit Garage bar will pour Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% throughout the immersive experience, with DJs providing an electric accompanying soundtrack.

Rob Hobart, Marketing Director at Asahi UK, commented on the event: "We’re proud to bring The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%: Our Grid to London - an experience that embodies everything our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP stands for: passion, precision and premium Italian style.

"As we enter our second year together, we’re excited to give fans a unique opportunity to get closer to the world of F1, all while enjoying the refreshing taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%."

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%: Our Grid is open from 3rd–5th July at The Stables in Covent Garden. Free tickets are available via sign-up at Club Peroni.

F1 RESULTS: Max Verstappen in shock retirement as chaotic Austrian Grand Prix sets title race alight

Related