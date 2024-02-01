When did Lewis Hamilton last win an F1 race?

It's a question that likely factors into the biggest F1 move in years - when did Lewis Hamilton last win a race?

The seven-time world champion will join Ferrari in 2025 after two seasons of struggle at Mercedes since that devastating title near miss in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Lewis has not even been close to the fight for a championship since 2021, and the drought dating back his last race win has now passed two years.

Here we look back at Lewis Hamilton's dramatic 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Pridx win, likely the last of his incredible spell with Mercedes. A spell which yielded six world titles.

Lewis Hamilton's last F1 win - 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit witnessed the last time Hamilton stood atop the podium following an F1 race. It was Sunday December 5, 2021.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a spectacle unlike any other, a whirlwind of action punctuated by red flags, safety cars, and nailbiting wheel-to-wheel battles.

Hamilton emerged victorious from the circuit's demanding layout, but the path to victory was paved with controversy and drama.

His duel with championship rival Max Verstappen was a constant ebb and flow. Lead changes were frequent, and a controversial collision between the two title contenders left minor damage to Hamilton's front wing.

Yet the seven-time world champion eventually notched the win after managing to build a comfortable gap over Verstappen by nearly 12 seconds.

This stunning victory under immense pressure kept the championship battle alive, setting the stage for the now-infamous showdown in Abu Dhabi, where Verstappen clinched his first world championship in controversial circumstances.

Lewis Hamilton F1 career wins

Hamilton holds the record for F1 race wins with a staggering 103 in total. His first came in Canada in 2007, with the most recent that 2021 success in Saudi Arabia.

Next on the all-time list is fellow seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher on 91 wins. Hamilton overtook him for top spot in the all-time list by winning the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020.

