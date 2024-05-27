F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Charles Leclerc has claimed a sensational sixth career win at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star's win marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first Monegasque driver to stand atop the podium in Monaco in the F1 World Championship era.

Previously, Louis Chiron, a Monegasque racing driver, had won the Monaco GP in 1931, back in the third edition of the race held before the official championship began.

However, Leclerc's triumph wasn't a lonely one for Ferrari. The top three in Saturday's qualifying remained unchanged, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri in second and Carlos Sainz completing the Scuderia's strong showing in third. Lando Norris in the other McLaren and George Russell of Mercedes followed suit, rounding out the top five.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's title defence took a slight hit as he finished the race in sixth, the same position he started from. Lewis Hamilton followed in seventh, unable to make significant progress on the notoriously difficult-to-overtake Circuit de Monaco.

An onboard view of Sergio Perez with the huge crash

The race got off to a dramatic start with a first-lap crash involving Sergio Perez and the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

Magnussen, who was already walking a tightrope with 10 penalty points before Monaco, made contact with the rear of Perez's Red Bull, sending the Mexican driver into a heavy crash into the barriers.

While Magnussen narrowly avoided further penalty points, his existing tally means he will need to tread carefully in the remaining races to avoid a historic race ban - the first ever under the current penalty point system introduced back in 2014.

The opening lap also saw drama within the Alpine team as team-mates Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly collided.

Ocon, who retired from the race later, was penalised with a 10-second time penalty that was then converted into a five-place grid penalty for the next race in Canada, along with two penalty points added to his FIA Super Licence.

2024 Monaco GP - Final classification

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: 2:23:15.554

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +7.152sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +7.585sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +8.650sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes]: +13.309sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +13.853sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: - +14.908sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: 1 LAP

9. Alexander Albon [Williams]: 1 LAP

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: 1 LAP

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: 2 LAPS

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: 2 LAPS

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: 2 LAPS

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: 2 LAPS

15. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: 2 LAPS

16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: 2 LAPS

NC. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: DNF

NC. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: DNF

NC. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: DNF

NC. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: DNF



Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:14.165 on lap 63

