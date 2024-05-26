F1 star in hot seat for potential race ban following Monaco GP

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix erupted in chaos on the opening lap, with a huge accident triggering a red flag.

Disaster struck the streets of Monte Carlo moments after the lights went out. As the pack surged uphill towards Casino Square, Kevin Magnussen's Haas made contact with the rear of Sergio Perez's Red Bull. The impact sent the Mexican driver careening into the unforgiving barrier at high speed.

Nico Hulkenberg in the other Haas was caught out by the spinning Perez, with his car making secondary contact that further compounded the damage.

Perez's RB20 was heavily damaged, and all three drivers had to retire from the race. Fortunately, no one was injured in this accident.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

While he escaped additional penalty points, it is worth mentioning that Magnussen already carries the weight of 10 penalty points from prior incidents hanging over him.

This leaves the Danish driver precariously close to a race ban, sitting just two points away from the threshold.

With 17 races remaining in the 2024 season, the pressure is on for Magnussen to keep his nose clean.

On the other hand, Esteban Ocon was given a 10-second penalty, which the FIA has converted to five-place grid penalty for the next race in Canada, for causing a collision with his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly in the first lap of the race. Ocon has also received two penalty points to his Super Licence.

READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2 Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - One point

Where Points Expires Reason Miami GP One 5th May 2025 Causing a collision

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Causing a collision Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Three points

Where Points Expires Reason Miami GP One 4th May 2025 Pit-lane incident Monaco GP Two 26th May 2025 Causing a collision

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points

Sauber

Valtteri Bottas - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Mexican GP Two 29th October 2024 Causing a collision

Guanyu Zhou - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Hungarian GP Two 23rd July 2024 Causing a collision

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Six points

Where Points Expires Reason Australian GP Three 24th March 2025 Dangerous driving Chinese GP Three 21st April 2025 Causing a collision

Lance Stroll - Seven points

Where Points Expires Reason British GP Two 9th July 2024 Causing a collision Las Vegas GP Three 19th November 2024 Overtaking under yellow flags Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Causing a collision

Haas

Kevin Magnussen - 10 points

Where Points Expires Reason Saudi Arabian GP Three 9th March 2025 Causing a collision Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Causing a collision Miami GP Five 5th May 2025 Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, causing a collision

Nico Hulkenberg - Two Points

Where Points Expires Reason Monaco GP Two 29th May 2024 Causing a collision

RB

Yuki Tsunoda - Three points

Where Points Expires Reason Spanish GP One 4th June 2024 Forced another car off track Dutch GP Two 27th August 2024 Causing a collision

Daniel Ricciardo - Two Points

Where Points Expires Reason Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Overtaking under Safety Car conditions

Alex Albon - Zero points

Logan Sargeant - Eight Points

Where Points Expires Reason Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision Japanese GP Two 24th September 2024 Causing a collision Mexican GP Two 29th October 2024 Failure to comply with yellow flags Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Overtaking under Safety Car conditions

READ MORE: F1 red flag explained as Monaco Grand Prix in CHAOS

Related