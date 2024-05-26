F1 star in hot seat for potential race ban following Monaco GP
The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix erupted in chaos on the opening lap, with a huge accident triggering a red flag.
Disaster struck the streets of Monte Carlo moments after the lights went out. As the pack surged uphill towards Casino Square, Kevin Magnussen's Haas made contact with the rear of Sergio Perez's Red Bull. The impact sent the Mexican driver careening into the unforgiving barrier at high speed.
Nico Hulkenberg in the other Haas was caught out by the spinning Perez, with his car making secondary contact that further compounded the damage.
Perez's RB20 was heavily damaged, and all three drivers had to retire from the race. Fortunately, no one was injured in this accident.
While he escaped additional penalty points, it is worth mentioning that Magnussen already carries the weight of 10 penalty points from prior incidents hanging over him.
This leaves the Danish driver precariously close to a race ban, sitting just two points away from the threshold.
With 17 races remaining in the 2024 season, the pressure is on for Magnussen to keep his nose clean.
On the other hand, Esteban Ocon was given a 10-second penalty, which the FIA has converted to five-place grid penalty for the next race in Canada, for causing a collision with his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly in the first lap of the race. Ocon has also received two penalty points to his Super Licence.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.
Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Carlos Sainz - One point
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|5th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Belgian GP
|Two
|29th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
George Russell - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Monaco GP
|Two
|28th May 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Three points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|4th May 2025
|Pit-lane incident
|Monaco GP
|Two
|26th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
Sauber
Valtteri Bottas - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Mexican GP
|Two
|29th October 2024
|Causing a collision
Guanyu Zhou - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Hungarian GP
|Two
|23rd July 2024
|Causing a collision
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Six points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Australian GP
|Three
|24th March 2025
|Dangerous driving
|Chinese GP
|Three
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
Lance Stroll - Seven points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|British GP
|Two
|9th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Three
|19th November 2024
|Overtaking under yellow flags
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
Haas
Kevin Magnussen - 10 points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Three
|9th March 2025
|Causing a collision
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
|Miami GP
|Five
|5th May 2025
|Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, causing a collision
Nico Hulkenberg - Two Points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Monaco GP
|Two
|29th May 2024
|Causing a collision
RB
Yuki Tsunoda - Three points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Spanish GP
|One
|4th June 2024
|Forced another car off track
|Dutch GP
|Two
|27th August 2024
|Causing a collision
Daniel Ricciardo - Two Points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Overtaking under Safety Car conditions
Williams
Alex Albon - Zero points
Logan Sargeant - Eight Points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Two
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Mexican GP
|Two
|29th October 2024
|Failure to comply with yellow flags
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Overtaking under Safety Car conditions
