F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 times as F1 champion OUT in huge shock

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix got underway following three practice sessions in which Ferrari and Charles Leclerc dominated.

Hometown hero Leclerc went into qualifying hoping to claim a third pole position at Monaco, although the 26-year-old has never won a race in the principality.

READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations

The first session of qualifying sees the bottom five drivers eliminated, with a Monaco surprise seeing two-time world champion Fernando Alonso out early, alongside another shock in Red Bull star Sergio Perez, who could only manage 18th.

Both Kick Sauber cars of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were also eliminated, as was Williams' Logan Sargeant.

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

Related