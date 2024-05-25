close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco

Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco

Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco

Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco

Sergio Perez has failed to get out of Q1 in Monaco after a nightmare session for the Mexican.

The Red Bull driver has struggled with the bouncing of his car all weekend and was unable to find any extra pace in qualifying.

This follows a difficult weekend in Imola for Perez, who finished eighth behind both Mercedes.

His team-mate Max Verstappen made it through to Q2 but has also had difficulties this weekend and has been outpaced by his rivals.

World champion Fernando Alonso also failed to make it through to Q2, and will also start at the back with Perez.

More to follow...

READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Fernando Alonso Monaco
F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery continues as Ferrari set impressive pace
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery continues as Ferrari set impressive pace

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton stranded on track after UNUSUAL Monaco red flag
Monaco Grand Prix

Hamilton stranded on track after UNUSUAL Monaco red flag

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 times as F1 champion OUT in huge shock

  • 18 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco

  • 15 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 team boss in BRUTAL swipe at rivals over sponsorship deal

  • 45 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x