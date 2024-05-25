Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco

Sergio Perez has failed to get out of Q1 in Monaco after a nightmare session for the Mexican.

The Red Bull driver has struggled with the bouncing of his car all weekend and was unable to find any extra pace in qualifying.

This follows a difficult weekend in Imola for Perez, who finished eighth behind both Mercedes.

His team-mate Max Verstappen made it through to Q2 but has also had difficulties this weekend and has been outpaced by his rivals.

World champion Fernando Alonso also failed to make it through to Q2, and will also start at the back with Perez.

More to follow...

READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations

Related