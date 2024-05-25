Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco
Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco
Sergio Perez has failed to get out of Q1 in Monaco after a nightmare session for the Mexican.
The Red Bull driver has struggled with the bouncing of his car all weekend and was unable to find any extra pace in qualifying.
This follows a difficult weekend in Imola for Perez, who finished eighth behind both Mercedes.
His team-mate Max Verstappen made it through to Q2 but has also had difficulties this weekend and has been outpaced by his rivals.
World champion Fernando Alonso also failed to make it through to Q2, and will also start at the back with Perez.
More to follow...
READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 times as F1 champion OUT in huge shock
- 18 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix
Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco
- 15 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix
F1 team boss in BRUTAL swipe at rivals over sponsorship deal
- 45 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix
Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul