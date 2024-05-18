Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix today (Saturday, May 18), with the teams all battling for grid positions in Sunday's spectacular in Imola.

Friday's opening practice session saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc stamp his authority, setting the fastest time ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes and his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Championship leaders Red Bull seemed to be on the back foot, with Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen only managing to round out the top five.

The afternoon's second practice session presented a similar picture, with Leclerc once again dominating the timesheet. However, this time, it was McLaren's young gun, Oscar Piastri, who registered the second-fastest time, followed by Yuki Tsunoda in the RB.

Lewis Hamilton and Russell managed to salvage P4 and P5 respectively, while Verstappen struggled once again to find any balance in his RB20, languishing in seventh, and Perez trailed behind in eighth.

Now with the all-important qualifying coming up after the final practice run, can Ferrari translate this strong showing into qualifying dominance and potentially a second victory for the team this season? Or will Red Bull and Verstappen find a way to reclaim their place at the front of the pack?

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 18, 2024

The qualifying session in Imola kicks off today, Saturday, May 18, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday

UK time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday



How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

