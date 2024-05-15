Why is David Croft not commentating at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

Formula 1 fans will be missing a familiar voice this weekend at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

David Croft's voice has become synonymous with F1, with his infamous "It's lights out and away we go" catchphrase at the beginning of a race sending chills down the spines of millions of fans around the world.

The 53-year-old's career in sports commentary began long before his F1 days. Having started his journey in hospital radio at Radio Fairfield, he commentated on different events for BBC Radio 5 Live including the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the 2004 Olympics, and even boxing matches, showing an incredible ability to captivate audiences across different sporting landscapes.

In 2006, he took over the station's F1 coverage, inheriting the mantle from the legendary Maurice Hamilton. Alongside seasoned experts including former Super Aguri and Minardi driver Anthony Davidson and pitlane reporters like Ted Kravitz, Croft's infectious enthusiasm became a cornerstone of the BBC's F1 broadcast.

In 2012, Croft's journey took another exciting turn when he joined Sky Sports F1 as their lead commentator, partnering with Martin Brundle. Over the years, his energetic commentary and deep understanding of the sport have played a vital role in shaping Sky's exceptional F1 coverage.

David Croft has become a staple of Sky's F1 coverage

Why Croft is missing Imola

However, fans tuning in for this weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola will be surprised to hear a different voice in the commentary box. This marks the first time Croft will miss a race since joining Sky Sports in 2012.

The reins will be handed over to BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin, who impressed with his coverage of F1 Juniors last year.

However, Croft's decision to step back for this and two upcoming races (Austria and Azerbaijan) is not a cause for concern.

"It's more about keeping fresh for the whole season," Croft explained in an interview with The Independent. "I'm not getting any younger."

Croft also acknowledged the sacrifices he has made for his career, and wants to devote some time to his personal life, including his upcoming wedding to Laura Bradley, who is chief of guest services and hospitality at the Aston Martin F1 team.

But beyond personal commitments, Croft sees this break as an opportunity to gain a fresh perspective.

"I also want to sit and watch a race at home," he continued.

"Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race. I want to see what the viewer sees."

