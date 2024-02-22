Sky Sports F1 SHOCK commentator change confirmed for 2024

Legendary Sky Sports broadcaster David Croft will be replaced as lead commentator at three races in 2024, the Brit has revealed in a post on X.

Croft has been a staple of Sky Sports' F1 coverage since 2012, and also previously worked as the lead Formula 1 commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Having been a critic of F1's decision to extend the season to 24 races - making the upcoming season the longest in the sport's history - Croft has now revealed that the year won't be quite so long for him.

He will only be travelling to 21 of those events, after stating that F1's pursuit of more races was 'unsustainable' for fans and the travelling circus.

For Croft, it will mean the first time since 2007 that he has missed a grand prix, a remarkable record that has seen the 53-year-old become a much-loved part of an F1 race weekend.

David Croft has become a fixture of Formula 1 race weekends

The 2024 season starts off in Bahrain next weekend

Croft's Sky Sports replacement revealed

He announced the news in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), and revealed that his replacement for those three races in 2024 will be Harry Benjamin.

Benjamin, who like Croft has worked as BBC Radio 5 Live's Lead F1 commentator, will take over at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the Austrian GP and the Azerbaijan GP.

So, here’s a little bit of news for you all. 24 races this season, but I’m going to miss 3 of them. Will be a bit strange as it’s been a while (2007) since I last missed one. Good luck and welcome to the team to Harry Benjamin who’s standing in for me https://t.co/YFZcFYlXjH — David Croft (@CroftyF1) February 22, 2024

The mammoth 2024 season gets underway in around a week's time, with pre-season testing currently taking place at the site of the first round of the season, the Bahrain International Circuit.

