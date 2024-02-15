Full F1 2024 schedule with US start times confirmed

FIA have confirmed the full schedule for the 2024 season, including session and race times.

This season is set to be the longest in F1 history, with 24 races and six sprint events to be held from March 2nd to December 8th.

There were scheduled to be 24 races for the 2023 season, but the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai was postponed due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola was also cancelled due to floods, reducing the number to 22.

However, both races are set to make their return to the calendar, with China being the first of the six sprint weekends alongside Miami, Austria, Texas, Brazil and Qatar.

The 2024 F1 season will have a record 24 races

The season will also feature six sprint events

Three of the 24 races will be held on a Saturday

Full schedule with US start times revealed

The two opening races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on a Saturday due to Ramadan, as well as Las Vegas towards the end of the season, in order to have the race at a convenient time for Europe.

Below is all the start times for every event in the 2024 F1 season:

Bahrain - Saturday March 2nd - 18:00 (10:00 ET)

Saudi Arabia - Saturday March 9th - 20:00 (12:00 ET)

Australia - Sunday March 24th - 15:00 (23:00 ET)

Japan - Sunday April 7th - 14:00 (01:00 ET)

China – Sprint - Saturday April 20th - 11:00 (23:00 ET)

China - Sunday April 21st - 15:00 (03:00 ET)

Miami – Sprint - Saturday May 4th - 12:00 (Noon ET)

Miami - Sunday May 5th - 16:00 - (16:00 ET)

Emilia Romagna - Sunday May 19th - 15:00 (09:00 ET)

Monaco - Sunday May 26th - 15:00 (09:00 ET)

Canada - Sunday June 9th - 14:00 (14:00 ET)

Spain - Sunday June 23rd - 15:00 (10:00 ET)

Austria – Sprint - Saturday June 29th - 12:00 (06:00 - ET)

Austria Sunday June 30th - 15:00 (09:00 ET)

Great Britain - Sunday July 7th - 15:00 (10:00 ET)

Hungary - Sunday July 21st - 15:00 (09:00 ET)

Belgium - Sunday July 28th - 15:00 (09:00 ET)

Netherlands - Sunday August 25th - 15:00 (09:00 ET)

Italy - Sunday September 1st - 15:00 (09:00 ET)

Azerbaijan - Sunday September 15th - 15:00 (07:00 ET)

Singapore - Sunday September 22nd - 20:00 (08:00 ET)

United States – Sprint - Saturday October 20th - 13:00 (12:00 ET)

United States - Sunday October 21st - 14:00 (15:00 ET)

Mexico - Sunday October 27th - 14:00 (15:00 ET)

Brazil – Sprint - Saturday November 2nd - 11:00 (09:00 ET)

Brazil - Sunday November 3rd - 14:00 (12:00 ET)

Las Vegas - Saturday November 23rd - 22:00 (01:00 ET)

Qatar – Sprint - Saturday November 30th - 16:00 (08:00 ET)

Qatar - Sunday December 1st - 20:00 (12:00 ET)

Abu Dhabi - Sunday December 8th - 17:00 (08:00 ET)

