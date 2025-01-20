Ricciardo drops future HINT as F1 priority revealed

Daniel Ricciardo has dropped a hint over his future in a resurfaced video from the 2024 season where his new priority has been revealed.

The Australian driver was axed after the Singapore Grand Prix last year, after a difficult 2024 season at VCARB.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Following a run of disappointing results where Ricciardo was unable to prove to the Red Bull family that he could consistently beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, he was dropped by the team with six races still to go.

VCARB chose to replace the 35-year-old with Kiwi racer Liam Lawson, plucking him from his reserve driver role with Red Bull. Following the conclusion of the 2024 championship, Lawson has now gone one better and been promoted to race alongside Max Verstappen at the main team for 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB by Liam Lawson

Daniel Ricciardo's popularity spiked after featuring on Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Ricciardo antics resurface in F1 tribute

Since exiting the sport last year, Ricciardo has taken the time off to enjoy a variety of activities- putting time into his personal merchandise brand Enchanté, sharing his love for MotoGP and NFL and since, has even teased retirement.

The Aussie racer's laid-back approach to the sport and fun-loving attitude is what gained him so many adoring fans initially, many of whom were introduced to him through the Netflix sensation, Drive to Survive.

Ricciardo's mischievous presence is clearly missed in the world of F1, with the fan favourite now featuring in a tribute of sorts via social media.

In a compilation video posted to the official F1 YouTube channel, Ricciardo has been remembered for his wit, featuring in the post titled, 'Formula 1's FUNNIEST Moments of 2024'.

The former F1 star can be seen causing havoc in clips from across what is likely to have been his final season in the sport, but one jovial comment, in particular, stands out now that Ricciardo has reached a very different stage of his racing career.

Just as the video is getting started, Ricciardo jokingly admits to the camera: "Padel priority" whilst gesturing with his hand above head height, going on to compare it with where he rates his F1 priorities, gesturing much lower down.

Whilst the clip shows Ricciardo's ability to make light of his unsuccessful season, it perhaps offers an indication as to the Aussie's headspace after yet another difficult period in the sport.

Ricciardo was jesting, but was there any element of truth to his words, an F1 return in the future appears unlikely, particularly given recent comments he has made since leaving the sport.

READ MORE: IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors

Related