Max Verstappen's Formula 1 star father has warned that his son's team may struggle without legendary designer Adrian Newey.

The four-time drivers' champion has claimed an astonishing four titles, despite not turning 30 until toward the end of the 2027 season.

Verstappen and Horner went back and forth throughout the 2024 season with their fractured relationship at times appearing to complicate matters for the team's star driver as they experienced a dip in performance over the summer.

Last season proved tricky for Horner's outfit as they handled their first year on track without the full-time presence of F1 design guru Adrian Newey.

The 66-year-old is considered one of the sport's most successful designers, having been the mastermind behind machinery which has won 12 constructors' and 14 drivers' championships, which most recently benefitted Verstappen as the team dominated both championships once again in 2022 and 2023.

Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen haven't always seen eye to eye

Red Bull have now lost the expertise of Adrian Newey as he heads to Aston Martin

Jos Verstappen delivers Red Bull Newey blow

Since Newey officially left the team last year, Red Bull endured a tricky season, facing reliability issues and race retirements on more than one occasion.

Following last month's season finale in Abu Dhabi, the team recorded their lowest constructors' finish since 2019, despite Verstappen clawing back a victory in the drivers' championship.

Whilst their failure to beat Ferrari and McLaren in the team standings can also be attributed to the poor form of now axed driver Sergio Perez, it seems many within the Red Bull camp believe Newey's exit had a direct impact on the team's performance.

When asked in a discussion with F1 Insider whether Red Bull's struggles were related to Newey's departure, Verstappen, Max's father, said: "I think so. As for Newey: It is a fact that the car did not improve when he left the team.

"In particular, the updates no longer worked as intended. I have talked enough about the reasons why the team is in danger of falling apart. Let's leave it at that.

"One thing is certain: Red Bull has a big task ahead of it in 2025."

