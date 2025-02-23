Aston Martin reveal STUNNING new car for 2025 season

Aston Martin have officially launched the final car of their pre-Adrian Newey era with a flashy video.

Legendary designer Newey will officially join the team next month to start work on their 2026 competitor, with massive regulation changes set to change the sport in a huge way.

F1 HEADLINES: Star driver's exit revealed as Hamilton ABSENT from Ferrari first

READ MORE: F1 2025 rule changes: 7 facts you need to know

All 10 teams including Aston Martin revealed their livery for the new season at a live event at London's O2 Arena earlier this week, but now, the Silverstone-based outfit have shown off their new car, the AMR25, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain next week.

The 2025 challenger features "reprofiled, deeply undercut" sidepods and a "significant evolution" of the front wing that was used by the team at the 2024 US GP, where driver duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished P13 and P15 respectively.

According to the team, the amendments to their 2025 machinery are focused on improving low-speed downforce, better car balance and giving their drivers more stability through all the phases of cornering.

This is #AMR25.



Driven From Within. pic.twitter.com/eudWHlb9TD — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 23, 2025

First look at Aston Martin's 2025 challenger

''

Aston Martin head into 2025 with the same driver duo of Alonso and Stroll, with 2025 marking the pair's third season as team-mates.

Despite their unchanged driver lineup, there are multiple significant changes on the horizon for the team as they welcome Newey to their ranks just in time for the inception of their partnership with Japanese motorsport giant Honda.

The AMR25 is Aston Martin's last car which will be powered by Mercedes, who also supply the team's gearbox and suspension, as the outfit have opted to switch to Honda for 2026, which also coincides with the season where the FIA will introduce their new regulations.

After revealing the new car on social media, Andy Cowell, CEO & team principal at Aston Martin said: "I’m excited to get this season started and see the AMR25 hit the track tomorrow in Bahrain. It’s the culmination of tremendous hard work and dedication at the AMR Technology Campus. We are all inspired by the DNA of Aston Martin and we have a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track.

"For this year’s car we’ve really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season. We’ve focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we’ve pushed hard to make it more benign. We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won’t be easy. Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026."

READ MORE: Hamilton tipped for early Ferrari AXE

Related