What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has shaken up the whole driver market, as the seven-time champion's contract made it almost certain that he would be at Mercedes in 2025.

That bombshell has changed the whole landscape, with a whole set of dominos now set up to fall thanks to the stunning news.

With Carlos Sainz likely to fill the vacant Mercedes seat, a game of musical chairs is set to unfold, leaving every team's lineup in question.

Now, let's dive into the potential driver pairings and contract situations on each team.

F1 2025 potential driver line-ups and contract situation

Here's a rundown of who will be racing where this season:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen's contract extends until 2028, making him the immovable rock at Red Bull. His teammate Sergio Perez's deal expires in 2024, leaving the second seat open.

Will they retain the Mexican? Or will Alpine's Fernando Alonso, nearing the twilight of his career, be drawn to a potential title contender, as recent rumours suggest?

Mercedes: Of course, losing Hamilton would be a monumental blow, but Sainz's potential arrival offers exciting possibilities. The Spaniard has proven his talent at Ferrari and could seamlessly transition into the Brackley-based team alongside George Russell, who recently inked a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season.

Ferrari: The arrival of Hamilton would solidify Ferrari's commitment to challenging for the championship. Charles Leclerc's multi-year deal ensures stability, while Hamilton's experience and star power could be a game-changer.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are both under contract until the end of this season, with 2025 possibly being the last of Alonso's remarkable career if he doesn't join another team.

Alpine: The French team will continue with their all-French line-up in 2024, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both under contract until the end of the season.

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both inked a multi-year extension through the end of the 2026 season.

Haas: The American team retained Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for 2024, with both contracts running until the end of the season.

Stake F1 Team: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will drive for the team in 2024 for the third year in a row. The Finn signed a contract that will last until the end of the 2025 season, while the Chinese driver's deal will expire at the end of 2024.

Visa Cash App RB: Daniel Ricciardo will stay alongside Yuki Tsunoda until the end of the 2024 season.

Williams: The British team confirmed that Logan Sergeant will team up with Alexander Albon in 2024, and their contracts will run until the end of the season.

