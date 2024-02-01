Hamilton set for STUNNING F1 move to rival for 2025

Lewis Hamilton looks set to leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, making a sensational switch to Formula 1 rivals Ferrari.

Talk of the seven-time world champion leaving his seat at Mercedes had all but stopped after he signed a new two-year contract last season, making Thursday's news all the more shocking.

The news first broke from Italian website Formu1a.uno, before spreading like wildfire and being confirmed by the BBC and Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport have claimed that the switch could even be brought forward to 2024.

While Leclerc's future is secured by a recently signed multi-year deal, Carlos Sainz's looks to be the man left out in the cold - with his contract up at the end of the season anyway.

Mercedes look likely to confirm the news in a briefing to their staff at 2pm local time (9am ET/6am PT), with official confirmation to come later.

Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the week. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive. https://t.co/BfxXh7wPN1 — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) January 31, 2024

Ferrari previously held talks with Lewis Hamilton

While Hamilton has a good relationship with Fred Vasseur, the world champion previously denied any rumours suggesting that he actually received an offer to join the Prancing Horse.

Meanwhile, Vasseur admitted to talking to Hamilton, saying:

"I'm talking with Lewis each week or each month for 20 years, so I can't say that I didn’t speak with Lewis at one stage, as we are always in contact.

"It's true because half of the grid drove for me in the past, and in Baku, I had a discussion with Lewis in the paddock, and it started to go everywhere, but if he signed a contract with me each time that we spoke in the past, it would cost me a fortune!"

