F1 Testing 2024: Confirmed driver lineups for all three days in Bahrain
With the 2024 Formula 1 season just around the corner, pre-season testing in Bahrain kicks off today (February 21). Find out when each of the 20 drivers will be hitting the track in Sakhir, as they prepare for another record-breaking season.
After a well-deserved winter break, the F1 circus awakens from its slumber with crucial pre-season testing taking centre stage. From February 21 to 23, the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir plays host to three pivotal days of on-track action, offering the first official glimpse into the true potential of the 2024 challengers.
But who will be behind the wheel for each team throughout the test? Let's delve into the driver schedules and see who gets to tame their new steeds first.
F1 Testing 2024: Driver Schedule
Three days of testing are scheduled with two, four-hour sessions taking place per day between 10am - 7pm local time (7am - 4pm UK, 8am - 5pm CET, 2am - 11am EST, Tue 11pm - Wed 8am PST). See the driving schedule below.
Red Bull
Wednesday, February 21: Max Verstappen (all day)
Thursday, February 22: Sergio Perez (AM), Max Verstappen (PM)
Friday, February 23: Sergio Perez (all day)
Mercedes
Wednesday, February 21: George Russell (all day)
Thursday, February 22: Lewis Hamilton (all day)
Friday, February 23: Lewis Hamilton (AM), George Russell (PM)
Ferrari
Wednesday, February 21: Charles Leclerc (AM), Carlos Sainz (PM)
Thursday, February 22: TBC
Friday, February 23: TBC
McLaren
Wednesday, February 21: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)
Thursday, February 22: Oscar Piastri (AM), Lando Norris (PM)
Friday, February 23: Lando Norris (AM), Oscar Piastri (PM)
Aston Martin
Wednesday, February 21: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)
Thursday, February 22: TBC
Friday, February 23: TBC
Alpine
Wednesday, February 21: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)
Thursday, February 22: Pierre Gasly (AM), Esteban Ocon (PM)
Friday, February 23: Esteban Ocon (AM), Pierre Gasly (PM)
Williams
Wednesday, February 21: Alexander Albon (AM), Logan Sargeant (PM)
Thursday, February 22: Logan Sargeant (all day)
Friday, February 23: Alexander Albon (all day)
Haas
Wednesday, February 21: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)
Thursday, February 22: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)
Friday, February 23: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)
Stake F1 Team
Wednesday, February 21: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)
Thursday, February 22: Zhou Guanyu (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)
Friday, February 23: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Zhou Guanyu (PM)
Visa Cash App RB
Wednesday, February 21: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM)
Thursday, February 22: TBC
Friday, February 23: TBC
F1 Pre-season Testing 2024 FAQs
When and where is the 2024 F1 testing taking place?
The testing will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir from February 21 to 23, 2024. Each day runs from 7am to 10pm local time.
How can I watch the F1 pre-season testing?
Various broadcasters will provide blanket coverage, including Sky Sports F1 (UK), F1 TV Pro (worldwide), and local networks in certain regions. Check your local listings for specific details.
Who are the drivers participating in pre-season testing in 2024?
All 20 F1 drivers will be behind the wheel for their respective teams, including veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, as well as rising stars such as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
