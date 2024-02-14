Hamilton posts track teaser as Mercedes F1 car set for shakedown
F1 News
Hamilton posts track teaser as Mercedes F1 car set for shakedown
Lewis Hamilton has teased Formula 1 fans on social media as his final Mercedes challenger looks set for a shakedown session.
The Brackley-based team managed to secure second place in the constructors’ championship last season with 409 points, but they were blown out the park by Red Bull, who scored more than double their tally.
READ MORE: Hamilton team WITHDRAW from racing with immediate effect
The W15 was unveiled on Wednesday morning as the team hope to close the gap to their rivals and grab their first win since George Russell took victory in Brazil in 2022.
The car will also be the final Mercedes machine that Hamilton pilots before he makes the switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.
The Brit took to his socials to post some teasers about an upcoming session ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
READ MORE: Hamilton's FINAL Mercedes F1 car revealed
Hamilton teases W15 test
Posting on his Instagram story, the seven-time world champion shared pictures of a pit-board displaying ‘Lewis’, as well as a snap of what looks to be Silverstone, suggesting that the W15 is set for a shakedown test.
Under the new F1 regulations, the teams are allowed to drive up to 200 kilometres in shakedown sessions before pre-season testing.
Mercedes’ rivals Red Bull were seen on Tuesday with reigning champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez testing their RB20 around Silverstone, two days before its official launch on Thursday.
READ MORE: GPFans F1 Valentine – Hamilton, Horner and High Stakes: How fans fell back in love with F1