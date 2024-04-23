Hamilton car camera captures Verstappen's TRUE feelings toward F1 rival

A touching moment at the Chinese Grand Prix hinted at a thaw in the frosty relationship between two of Formula 1's biggest stars.

The fire of the 2021 drivers' championship fight still flickers in the memories of F1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's season-long duel reached fever pitch on the very last lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

A controversial decision by then-race director Michael Masi handed Verstappen victory and his first world title, denying Hamilton a record-breaking eighth and leaving a sour taste in the Brit's mouth.

With regulation changes for the 2022 season failing to bring Mercedes back into contention, Hamilton's quest to reclaim what he felt was rightfully his has remained unfulfilled.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman has continued his dominance, further solidifying his position as the sport's new leading figure.

Max Verstappen is in quest to win a fourth consecutive drivers' title

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Touching moment captured onboard

Despite the pair's rivalry, a moment from the Chinese GP suggests a mutual respect between the two drivers.

At the end of the Sprint race in China, where Verstappen emerged victorious ahead of Hamilton, the onboard camera from the seven-time champion's car showed the Red Bull driver making a beeline towards Hamilton, and the pair then shook hands.

The Dutchman also revealed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that he doesn't think they have a 'difficult relationship', saying it's 'quite straightforward.'

He acknowledged the intensity of their 2021 rivalry but emphasised the underlying respect they share.

"It's just that with others, you have a closer relationship," Verstappen admitted.

"It depends to an extent on how you live your life, and perhaps we are not similar in that regard.

"Of course, we had a big rivalry in 2021, but ultimately, we do have a lot of respect for each other."

