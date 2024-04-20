Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
What started as a competitive sprint in China, eventually turned into business as usual.
Lando Norris lost his advantage from pole position as soon as the lights went out, with Lewis Hamilton racing into the lead and forcing him off into Turn 1.
However, Max Verstappen displayed intimidating pace and overtook Hamilton on lap 9 to claim his eighth sprint win.
Ferrari team-mates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were battling for a podium place for much of the race, the two even bashing wheels at the hairpin as the Spaniard tried to force his team-mate wide.
Sainz was involved in another incident with Fernando Alonso during the session, receiving damage to his front wing, while his countryman suffered a puncture and retired a couple of laps later, later receiving a ten-second penalty for his part in the incident.
Chinese GP Sprint Race 2024 results
The final classifications from China were as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +13.043sec
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing] - +15.258sec
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +17.486sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +20.696sec
6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +22.088sec
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +24.713sec
8. George Russell [Mercedes] +25.696sec
9. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +31.951sec
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +37.149sec
11. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +37.571sec
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +38.190sec
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +39.686sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +40.092sec
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +40.662sec
16. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +41.591sec
17. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +42.748sec
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +45.970sec
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +48.915sec
20. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF [Plus 10-second penalty]
