Hamilton's FINAL Mercedes F1 car revealed

Mercedes have launched their 2024 car, the W15, as they look to close the gap to a dominant Red Bull team.

The Silver Arrows were the best of the rest on the grid in 2023, but their 409 points were less than half of Red Bull's 860 - and the team went the entire year without a single race win.

The W15 holds some added significance, as it will be the last car Lewis Hamilton drives for the team before his move to Ferrari at the end of the season, a move he confirmed at the start of the month.

The Brit won six of his seven world championships with the team, the most any driver has won with a single manufacturer, and has spent more than a decade under the Mercedes umbrella.

Wolff: Mercedes have a mountain to climb

Team principal Toto Wolff appeared wary of overhyping the team's new machine, admitting that - despite finishing second last season - Mercedes have a 'mountain to climb' to win the title in 2024.

"I am excited that we’re about to go racing again and, of course, curious and excited to see how the car will perform," he said in a press release.

"I think we will get an early indication of whether we have solved some of the inherent problems that we had on the chassis side last year. We have a mountain to climb to get to the front of the field, but we are focused on doing so."

He added: "On one hand, you need to be realistic about the odds of beating a team that is a fair chunk ahead under these regulations, and who got things right over the last two seasons whilst we have not. There are no miracles in the sport.

"On the other hand, our ambition is strong. It is Red Bull and a very successful car that are the benchmark we are aiming to beat. I do not know when that will happen, we do not have any crystal ball. But we will know soon enough how far ahead they are and the task in front of us."

