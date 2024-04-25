Mercedes star tipped to replace struggling driver THIS season

Mercedes are currently assessing whether prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a viable option for Lewis Hamilton's vacant seat in 2025, which could mean bad news for Williams' Logan Sargeant.

Following the shock announcement on February 1 that seven-time world champion Hamilton would be joining Ferrari for the 2025 campaign – thus ending his 11-year spell at Mercedes – speculation has been rife regarding who could take his place.

Team principal Toto Wolff is keeping his options open, but recently admitted that Mercedes Junior Team driver Antonelli could be in the frame given his impressive displays in F2.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has his eye on the vacant Mercedes seat

Loan to Williams on the cards

According to F1 writer Joe Saward, though, the team would rather loan him to Williams first due to the 17-year-old's lack of experience, and in doing so, replace Sargeant.

The American has struggled to make an impact in F1, scoring just one point since making his debut in 2023, and could be let go after next weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

"Mercedes is currently assessing whether to put its prodigy Antonelli into Hamilton's seat in 2025," Saward wrote.

"The team seem keen to promote Antonelli but is worried that this might be too big a step and that it would be better for him to get some time in a smaller team."

Time up for Sargeant?

“Logan Sargeant would get to race in front of his home crowd in Miami before being let go," he continued.

"This might all sound brutal, but F1 is about excellence – Top Gun, the elite, the best of the best – and Sargeant has had plenty of chances. I think Williams has been fair with him and has really wanted him to succeed – because an American F1 driver would be great news for the team and for the sport.

"The problem is that the battle for points this year is cut-throat.”

Saward believes that Williams would gladly take the Italian on, providing they could secure special dispensation from the FIA given that he would not yet be old enough to be eligible for a superlicense.

"If Antonelli did get a dispensation, he would be in the Williams at Imola on May 19, the perfect place for a Bolognese driver to make his F1 debut," he added.

