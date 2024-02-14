Verstappen theory confirmed as 'new Red Bull car' spotted in test

Max Verstappen’s claims that the Red Bull 2024 livery will be ‘exactly the same’ as last year seems to be correct after footage emerged of what looks to be the RB20 in a shakedown session.

The team’s new challenger for the upcoming season was seen to be tearing up the track at Silverstone on Tuesday, two days before it’s official launch.

The three-time world champion had previously given fans an insight into what the RB20 will look like, stating in a sim racing live stream: “Oh yeah, it’s going to look exactly the same.”

One of his friends commented: “Well no, everyone else who has already released their car doesn’t have any paint on their car, just carbon,” before the Dutchman reiterated his claims with: “Yeah I tell you, it’s going to look exactly the same.”

Max Verstappen made the claim that the 2024 Red Bull will look exactly the same as the year before

Those theories proved to be true as the RB20 was seen in a shakedown test on Tuesday

Red Bull were testing their new challenger at Silverstone two days before its official launch

RB20 spotted at Silverstone

Verstappen’s comments look to be true as he and his team-mate Sergio Perez were seen taking part in a shakedown test around Silverstone in the new Red Bull machine.

Under the new regulations, F1 teams are allowed to drive 200 kilometres in shakedown events before pre-season testing, equating to up to 33 laps of the Silverstone track.

As well as the livery looking strikingly similar to last year’s RB19 – which completely dominated the grid – Adrian Newey revealed that the RB20 will also have heavy similarities under the bodywork.

Speaking on the Talking Bulls podcast, he said: "Our car, it's very much a third evolution of the 22 car.

"Last year's car was an evolution of '22 in its main points being of course, the normal winter development in terms of aerodynamics, some understanding on what we needed to do with suspension to try to improve the car as well, and getting weight out of it, because we never got down to the weight limit in '22.

"This year's car is the third evolution of that original RB18. What we don't know, of course, is the third evolution too conservative, while others have done something different? You just don't know."

