Mercedes tease new season with Silverstone Hamilton preview

Sam Cook

Saturday 6 January 2024 22:57

Mercedes have teased the arrival of their challenger for the 2024 season, by posting a picture of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mick Schumacher together ahead of the new season.

The Brackley-based outfit revealed the wholesome picture of the trio at Silverstone over on their social media channels.

Hamilton heads into 2024 having not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while George Russell is desperate to become a regular race winner in his third season with Mercedes.

The pair recently signed a new contract to stay at the team until at least the end of 2025, meaning it's now up to Mercedes to provide them with a car capable of challenging for the world championship.

Schumacher, on the other hand, enters 2024 as the team's reserve driver once more, while also making a return to full-time racing with Alpine's endurance team in the World Endurance Championship.

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a Grand Prix, at the Brazilian GP in 2022

Mercedes' W14 car provided the team with lots of head scratching

Mercedes to challenge Red Bull?

All of the signs coming from the Brackley-based outfit over the winter have been promising, with cautious optimism perhaps being the crucial phrase.

Red Bull have completely dominated the last two seasons, with Mercedes' two drivers scrambling around for top five finishes at most events.

The latest post on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows that the team are at least excited to show off their new W15, which Toto Wolff recently said will be a 'completely different car' to the W14.

