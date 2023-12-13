Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 13 December 2023 17:57 - Updated: 18:03

Mick Schumacher has had to step in and replace a sick George Russell during Mercedes' end-of-season factory visits, with the team sending the ailing Brit well wishes.

Frederick Hackbarth, for German publication AutoBild, revealed that the British driver has been unwell 'for weeks', persisting through the final races of the season.

This has apparently led him to take a much-needed break from all current commitments. In Russell's absence, joining team boss Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton, it fell upon Schumacher to express gratitude to the factory team members for the past season and instil motivation for the next one.

In a social post picturing the event, Mercedes admitted that they had 'missed' Russell and urged him to 'get well soon'.

Schumacher fighting for F1 seat

Despite Schumacher's involvement with Alpine in sports cars, he continues to serve as the test and reserve driver for the Silver Arrows.

"I'm obviously excited to be racing again in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine," Schumacher said.

"I'm a racer, have always been a racer and I'll be racing again next year because that's what I love to do. Not racing this year was hard and I'm therefore very happy to be back on the track and fighting.

"Believe me, I'm still working hard on hopefully getting back into F1."

At home with the family ❤



Toto, Lewis, and Mick visited Brackley and Brixworth in the week, bringing the team together.



We missed you George, get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZFLkdO04pI — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 9, 2023

The 24-year-old recently reaffirmed his commitment to Mercedes, remaining as the team's third driver for the upcoming 2024 season.

"I can continue to build relationships with the team here," he added. "It's nice to spend so much time with everyone and get to know them, including people who were here when my father was. It's a very special team and a very special one connection we have."

