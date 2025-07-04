Lando Norris issues British Grand Prix plea over McLaren treatment

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has urged fans to be respectful of team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The pair will resume battle at Silverstone following a thrilling race back-and-forth race in Austria last time out, where Norris ultimately secured a much-needed victory.

That result saw the Brit close the gap at the top of the standings to just 15 points, and with the backing of 10,000 extra fans crammed into the 'Landostand', he will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in his career.

When asked by media during the post-race press conference in Spielberg if he had any concerns over whether Piastri should expect a hostile reception this weekend, the 25-year-old said: "I mean, I certainly hope that part's not going to happen.

"The British fans are normally very accepting for all of us and especially for us as McLaren.

"So I think the first point should be for all the fans to embrace everyone and to support everyone."

Piastri acknowledged that his colleague will generate much of the attention over the coming days, but has no fears over what's to come from the stands.

"A couple of years ago they were chanting my name in the crowd, so that was unexpected," said the Australian.

"I'm not sure I'll quite get that again, which is fair enough. I feel like the fans in general this year have been a bit nicer to us.

"Obviously, I race for a British team, and I think they're big fans of everything papaya and that includes both of us.

"I'm expecting there to be a lot more Lando fans than me fans, but that's fair. It's his home race as well, so I think it'll be fine."

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are both targeting a win at Silverstone this weekend

Norris leads British Silverstone cast

Stuart Pringle, Silverstone's managing director, echoed the drivers' sentiments when speaking to Sky Sports News, as he said: "Everybody loves good sport here at Silverstone and that's a great battle at the front amongst those two team-mates.

"We've got knowledgeable fans here, people who love the sport."

Norris of course won't be the only Brit in action at Silverstone, with Mercedes racer George Russell also targeting a maiden win at the iconic track.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton secured an emotional - and unexpected - victory in 2024 with the Silver Arrows, but would likely settle for a place on the podium on this occasion having yet to achieve the feat since joining Ferrari.

Haas rookie Oliver Bearman will be hoping to finish in the points on his race debut at the circuit, while British-Thai driver Alex Albon will look to bounce back from a DNF in Austria last weekend.

