Wednesday 22 November 2023 11:35 - Updated: 11:35

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has been confirmed as one of Alpine's six drivers to take part in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

The 24-year-old has been looking for a full-time racing seat since his departure from Haas' Formula 1 team at the end of the 2022 season.

He will drive alongside French drivers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin, as well as Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg, the team have confirmed.

Mercedes have also reassured fans that the young German will keep his reserve driver role with the team, alongside his stint in the WEC.

Mick Schumacher has spent 2023 as Mercedes' test and reserve driver

Mick Schumacher was let go after two seasons in Formula 1 with Haas

There had been some rumours about Mick Schumacher potentially replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams

Schumacher at Alpine

Whilst Schumacher would have preferred a route back onto the F1 grid, opportunities seemed to come and go throughout the 2023 season.

The only team that doesn't have a completed driver line-up for 2024 is Williams, but it's looking more and more likely that Logan Sargeant will be given one more season to showcase his talents.

That left Schumacher with the option of carrying on as reserve driver at Mercedes, a role that he has said he has enjoyed learning from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, or head into another series.

Now, the 2020 F2 champion appears to have cemented down both options.

"A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine in the FIA WEC Hypercar category," Schumacher told Alpine's official website.

"The car is impressive, and I can't wait to get started. I've grown up with single-seaters, so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills.

"I sorely missed racing this year; it's what I've loved to do since I was a kid, and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track.

"Endurance racing is a new challenge for me, and I'm sure we will share great moments together next year with Alpine."

