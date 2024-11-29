Schumacher RETURN confirmed after shock F1 exit

Mick Schumacher has made a quick return to the world of motorsport following his shock Formula 1 departure.

The German opted to leave Mercedes this week having spent the last two seasons as the team's reserve driver, providing back-up to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as F1 star gets NEW seat for 2025

READ MORE: F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update

Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael, was tipped for big things in the sport having earned a seat at Haas back in 2021 but endured two forgettable campaigns at the American outfit before being sacked.

Mick Schumacher has spent the past two seasons as Mercedes' reserve driver

Toto Wolff paid tribute to Schumacher following his departure

Schumacher excited for Alpine 'adventure'

He was targeting a spot on the grid in 2025, with his name consistently linked with a move to Sauber, where he would have teamed up with compatriot Nico Hulkenberg. But, following their decision to sign rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, Schumacher found himself facing the prospect of another campaign spent on the sidelines.

Now, Schumacher has severed his F1 ties, leaving his role at Mercedes as a reserve and returning to compete in the World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher will once again drive with Alpine after making a positive impression in his previous outings for the team in 2024.

"I am delighted to announce that I will continue to be part of the Alpine Endurance adventure," Schumacher said in a statement.

"We had a great first year together, and I am determined to help ensure that the performance of the program is even better in the second year.

"We have defined a few points where we want to attack, so I'm really looking forward to my second endurance season."

READ MORE: Axed F1 star handed NEW race seat in 2025 return

Related