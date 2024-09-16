Schumacher comeback claims emerge after DEADLINE decision confirmed
Schumacher comeback claims emerge after DEADLINE decision confirmed
A Formula 1 team boss has revealed that Mick Schumacher may be in his thinking when finalising a 2025 driver lineup.
Schumacher has been without a full-time seat in the sport after being sacked by Haas at the end of the 2022 season, with the young German having spent the next two seasons as a reserve driver for Mercedes.
F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
The 25-year-old also races in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine, but harbours ambitions to one day return to the sport in which his father is a seven-time world champion.
Now, that dream seems like it could soon become a reality, with an F1 team boss suggesting Schumacher is on his team's shortlist.
Audi's driver search
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is now working with the Sauber team, and will become technical director when the outfit become Audi at the end of 2025.
Heading into their new era, the team have signed veteran driver Nico Hulkenberg, but are also looking to partner the German with a statement signing.
Valtteri Bottas' future beyond the 2024 season is still not confirmed, and Binotto has revealed that the team have a shortlist that they are looking at, which includes young Schumacher.
"I know him [Schumacher] very well," Binotto told Sky Germany at the Italian Grand Prix. "He's from the Ferrari Academy. I know how strong he can be, what he can do. He's on the list as are many.
"We're not really in a rush but it would be fair to decide soon as well for the team, to have a perspective which is clear but also for the drivers. So hopefully before the end of September, that decision should be made."
READ MORE: Hamilton RELEGATED in Azerbaijan after late FIA penalty decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Power Rankings - Red Bull lose out to McLaren twice in disaster Baku weekend
- 7 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen lands in unusual trouble as FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment
- 33 minutes ago
Schumacher comeback claims emerge after DEADLINE decision confirmed
- 2 hours ago
FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation
- Today 11:57
Red Bull boss makes STUNNING admission about title hopes
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov