Schumacher comeback claims emerge after DEADLINE decision confirmed

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed that Mick Schumacher may be in his thinking when finalising a 2025 driver lineup.

Schumacher has been without a full-time seat in the sport after being sacked by Haas at the end of the 2022 season, with the young German having spent the next two seasons as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

The 25-year-old also races in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine, but harbours ambitions to one day return to the sport in which his father is a seven-time world champion.

Now, that dream seems like it could soon become a reality, with an F1 team boss suggesting Schumacher is on his team's shortlist.

Mick Schumacher works with the Mercedes team

Mattia Binotto will become Audi technical director

Audi's driver search

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is now working with the Sauber team, and will become technical director when the outfit become Audi at the end of 2025.

Heading into their new era, the team have signed veteran driver Nico Hulkenberg, but are also looking to partner the German with a statement signing.

Valtteri Bottas' future beyond the 2024 season is still not confirmed, and Binotto has revealed that the team have a shortlist that they are looking at, which includes young Schumacher.

"I know him [Schumacher] very well," Binotto told Sky Germany at the Italian Grand Prix. "He's from the Ferrari Academy. I know how strong he can be, what he can do. He's on the list as are many.

"We're not really in a rush but it would be fair to decide soon as well for the team, to have a perspective which is clear but also for the drivers. So hopefully before the end of September, that decision should be made."

