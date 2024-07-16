Former F1 star confident of STUNNING return

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has admitted that he feels a return to the sport is 'within reach'.

Schumacher, who is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, raced in F1 with the Haas team in both 2021 and 2022.

Although he impressed in 2021, he was unable to score a single championship point in a Haas car that finished bottom of the constructors' standings.

That first world championship point didn't come until 2022, but Schumacher was largely outperformed by team-mate Kevin Magnussen in that season, and a plethora of costly mistakes marred his season.

Mick Schumacher is Mercedes' reserve driver

Mick Schumacher is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher

Schumacher seeks F1 return

It was ultimately those mistakes and crashes that forced then-team principal Guenther Steiner to react, replacing Schumacher with the more experienced Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen have since gone on to form a solid partnership, while Schumacher has been left on the sidelines watching on as Mercedes' reserve driver.

The young German is also currently competing in the 2024 World Endurance Championship with the Alpine team, prompting rumours of a return to F1 with the Enstone-based outfit.

Both Alpine and Haas are yet to confirm their driver lineups for the 2025 F1 season, as are a number of teams up and down the grid.

Schumacher believes this, coupled with his solid performances in the WEC, could make him a candidate for a seat back on the grid.

"My chances in Formula 1 seem to be pretty good so far," said the 25-year-old in an interview with the French news agency AFP.

"For me it is important to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do.

"At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach. I have to make sure that I do not become too confident, that I continue to persevere and make sure that there is a plan B in case it does not work out.

"My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me," he said. "I have decided that I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary."

