Wolff reveals ‘perfect job’ from Schumacher will re-open F1 door

Sam Cook

Friday 22 December 2023 09:52 - Updated: 10:09

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that driving in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) is a 'very good opportunity' for Mick Schumacher to prove his skills can still be of use in Formula 1.

The young German has been out of a full-time F1 seat since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2022, and has instead been working as a reserve driver for Mercedes, his father Michael's old team.

While he has said that he has been enjoying that particular role, Schumacher wanted to gain a full-time spot in racing once more, and has been given that opportunity with Alpine's endurance team, racing in the WEC.

He will keep his reserve driver role going in 2024, alongside his position with Alpine.

Mick Schumacher was dropped by Haas at the end of 2022

A series of poor performances and costly mistakes led to Mick Schumacher's Haas departure

Mick Schumacher is now enjoying life as a reserve driver at Mercedes F1 team

Schumacher's F1 hopes

Wolff believes that a strong performance in this particular series could really boost Schumacher's F1 prospects, particularly given he is still only 24 years old.

“I think him going into WEC, which is a world championship with a constructor, with Alpine, is a very good opportunity for him," Wolff told Mercedes' F1 2023 review show.

“I believe he’s going to do a perfect job and it keeps him sharp, racing, and maybe coming back into Formula 1.”

