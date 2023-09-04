Jay Winter

Monday 4 September 2023 06:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has shed light on the challenging situation surrounding their reserve driver, Mick Schumacher, casting doubt over the young German's immediate future in Formula 1.

Wolff revealed that the doors for an F1 race seat in the 2024 season "seem to be closed", with timing potentially not aligning with the former Haas driver's aspirations.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the Silver arrows boss acknowledged the difficulty of the current situation, expressing his regret that opportunities for the son of seven-time world champion are limited at the moment.

"Yes, it's a tough one. Somehow, all the doors seem to be closed, which is a pity because Mick deserves to be in Formula 1," said the Austrian.

"But maybe the timing is just not right, as there are no major team changes happening."

READ MORE: Current F1 star blamed for 'destroying' Schumacher's career

Despite being largely outperformed by Kevin Magnussen at Haas, Schumacher has proven his pace such when he finished P6 at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix

While Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shut down any idea of Schumacher joining AlphaTauri, Schumi Jr.'s next best hopes were at Mercedes customer team, Williams.

Logan Sargeant has been struggling this season, with his team-mate Alex Albon absolutely dominating the American rookie in every aspect.

Despite reports that Schumacher could be replacing Sargeant at the British team, it has emerged that team principal James Vowles is "unsure" about Schumacher's metrics.

According to BusinessF1, Sargeant's financial support also brings a reported $30,000,000 to the team which are seventh in the constructors' standings.

With the German's options running out, Schumacher is set to continue his role where he is predominantly doing simulator work to help find the ideal set-up for grand prix weekends.

When questioned about Schumacher's performance within the Mercedes team, particularly in relation to his role in the simulator, Wolff affirmed the young driver's abilities. "Yes, absolutely," he stated.

"Without a doubt it's good."

READ MORE: Mercedes outline their 2024 chances of fighting for the F1 title