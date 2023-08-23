Schumacher left in SHOCK over Hamilton exchange at Mercedes

Tyler Foster

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has said that he has enjoyed learning from both seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell during his time out of Formula 1.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael, Mick has had a more measured start to his time within the F1 world. After winning the Formula 2 title back in 2020, Schumacher stepped up to the big time with Haas.

In 2022, Schumacher finished the season with half of the points of team-mate Kevin Magnussen, leaving Haas team principal Guenther Steiner unimpressed. After they chose not to renew Schumacher’s contract, he was left without an F1 seat for 2023.

Following his departure from both Haas and the Ferrari Driver Academy, Mercedes snapped up the 24-year-old to be their reserve driver. In an attempt to stay busy, the German has been keeping his fans up to date with a diary entry on the Mercedes website, where Schumacher explained how useful it has been to study the craft of Hamilton and Russell this season.

“It's also been fascinating working with Lewis and George. It’s an interesting period for me as I get to look over and work with two fantastic drivers, which you don’t always get to do.

“I’ve learned a lot about what’s important in terms of approaching race weekends; I feel like I’ve already gained so much knowledge to add to my skillset. I didn’t think I would have learned and gained so much so early into my role.”

“As a driver, you usually do not get to hear what is going on between all the engineers while you are out on the track, so listening in during the sessions has been extremely interesting. I was quite shocked at the season opener in Bahrain, I did not expect the sheer amount of exchange that happens.”

Schumacher looking to add value at Mercedes

Mick Schumacher has been left impressed with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Given his recent involvement in F1, Schumacher now has more spare time to hone his skills and stay ready for another opportunity. However, he admits that it has been hard missing out on the chance to be in the car for proper.

“My main focus up to now has been working in the simulator. Because I have raced a car under this new set of regulations, I have a good understanding of how to drive them.

“You don’t know what you’re missing until you are actually part of it. What I really appreciate in working with those engineers is that they are genuinely listening to you and your opinion matters, and what is special from an emotional side is that many people who are working for the Team now were working here when my dad was driving.”

