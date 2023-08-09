Wolff reveals Mercedes plan to CATCH Red Bull is in motion

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 9 August 2023 13:42

Toto Wolff has admitted that ‘the sails are set for 2024’ as the Mercedes team principal confirmed that his focus is on their car for next season.

The team has has an up-and-down season so far. Several upgrades packages have been brought to the W14 to bring it in line with competitors after the unfortunate experiment with a ‘zero sidepod’ approach set Mercedes back.

While Lewis Hamilton has stood on four podiums this season and George Russell one, the team have been determined to bridge the gap to the dominant Red Bull car.

READ MORE: Wolff hails 'GREAT' driver waiting to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Wolff believes that the best chance of achieving this is applying understanding about the current W14 to next year’s car from now on, saying that ‘the more learning we can find, the better placed we will be for 2024’.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell earned podium spots at the Spanish Grand Prix

In a Q&A on the Mercedes team’s website, Wolff explained: “The sails are set for 2024 now.

“We still have some updates to come with W14, but I find focus switching to next year good, because there is so much we can optimise on the current car without looking too much into upgrades.

“Let's see how we can get it into more of a sweet spot while gaining lots of understanding for next year. As the more learning we can find, the better placed we will be for 2024 and beyond."

READ MORE: Mercedes name Russell replacement for THIS SEASON