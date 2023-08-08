Wolff hails 'GREAT' driver waiting to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Janice Kusters

Whilst appraising the season's progress, Toto Wolff dedicated a portion of his review to singing Mick Schumacher's praises, highlighting his exceptional qualities and contributions.

It's no secret that the Mercedes team principal has a soft spot for the young German driver, as he's been quick to jump to his defence even before the 24-year-old was officially signed to his team as a reserve driver.

Ever since inking his reserve driver contract last December, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher appears to have found his stride within the Brackley-based squad.

"Mick is just such a great guy," the recently minted billionaire said in his his mid-season review. "He's not only a good racing driver but he has all the right values in place."

Navigating Challenges, Gaining Pace

Wolff shares that Russell and Hamilton 'have been coping'

"Both drivers did a really good job in coping with the ups and downs and the drivability of the car," he added, addressing how Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have managed the W14 up to this point.

Nonetheless, Mercedes have been working diligently to pick up the pace.

Schumacher's hands-on efforts have been pivotal in boosting said performance. The Austrian suggested that the German's committed overnight work from Friday to Saturday on race weekends has significantly contributed to both the car's performance improvement and provided exceptional support to both drivers.

