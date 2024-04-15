Red Bull boss Horner SHUTS DOWN F1 rival Wolff's title talk
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has dismissed Toto Wolff's claims that Max Verstappen has the title wrapped up.
Red Bull have carried their recent dominance into 2024. The Milton Keynes-based outfit are top of the constructors' standings, while Verstappen leads the charge in the drivers' championship, with teammate Sergio Perez hot on his heels in second.
Their blistering start prompted Mercedes boss Wolff to make a bold declaration after the Japanese Grand Prix, saying that "no one is going to catch Max this year."
While Mercedes languish in fourth, Ferrari remains Red Bull's main challenger, currently sitting in P2 in the constructors' standings with 120 points - 21 points behind the leader.
Charles Leclerc keeps the fight alive for the Scuderia, trailing Perez by just five points in the drivers' standings. Rounding out the top five are Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris.
However, with a long season ahead and several upgrades planned by rival teams, it's far too early to predict the championship outcome. Red Bull might be pulling away at the moment, but will their advantage hold?
Horner downplays title talk
While Wolff appears to have thrown in the towel, Horner isn't buying into the narrative.
Responding to Wolff's comments, Horner said, "It's very early to write off your year.
"There's still 20 races to go, but I've learned not to listen too much to what Toto said over the years."
With a gruelling 20-race calendar remaining, there's still plenty of room for surprises. Red Bull appears unstoppable at the moment, but a fiery battle for supremacy could yet be ignited.
