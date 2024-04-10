Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms
Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms
Red Bull boss Christian Horner addressed the re-emergence of a former employee amidst ongoing controversy.
The 2024 Japanese Grand Prix saw a resurgent Max Verstappen take the chequered flag, a well-needed win for the Dutchman after a heartbreaking DNF in the third round of the season in Australia.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Newey leaving top F1 team 'inevitable' thanks to ambition
This victory marked a return to form for Red Bull, replicating their dominant one-two finishes from the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Despite this, team boss Horner found himself facing a barrage of questions from the media concerning a separate, ongoing issue.
READ MORE: Hamilton 'praying' for F1 rival following serious operation
Horner surprised by media questioning
Earlier this year, a female Red Bull employee filed a complaint against Horner for alleged "inappropriate behaviour." While an investigation cleared Horner of wrongdoing, the matter appears far from settled.
The BBC reported that the employee, who has been suspended on full pay, was 'very scared and very upset' about the whole situation.
Additionally, a report by the Daily Mail emerged suggesting that Horner's personal assistant for 15 years had been reintegrated into the Red Bull team on an interim basis.
Faced with a direct question about these reports during the post-race press conference, Horner seemed to be caught off guard.
"Yes," Horner admitted after the Japanese GP. "I'm surprised that I'm talking about my assistant in a briefing.
"But, yes, my assistant of 15 years is in a temporary supporting position."
READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull saga in SHOCK twist as 'employee returns'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo reveals creative process behind STUNNING charity work
- 38 minutes ago
Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms
- 1 hour ago
Marko suggests Audi KEY to Red Bull star's future
- 2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Newey leaving top F1 team 'inevitable' thanks to ambition
- 2 hours ago
'DISQUALIFIED from F1 championship'? Alonso mocks FIA following Japanese Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton reveals main takeaway from F1 RETIREMENT talks with 'greats'
- Today 17:57