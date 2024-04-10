Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms

Red Bull boss Christian Horner addressed the re-emergence of a former employee amidst ongoing controversy.

The 2024 Japanese Grand Prix saw a resurgent Max Verstappen take the chequered flag, a well-needed win for the Dutchman after a heartbreaking DNF in the third round of the season in Australia.

This victory marked a return to form for Red Bull, replicating their dominant one-two finishes from the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Despite this, team boss Horner found himself facing a barrage of questions from the media concerning a separate, ongoing issue.

Christian Horner was accused of engaging in 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female employee

Horner was cleared of misconduct following an investigation

Horner surprised by media questioning

Earlier this year, a female Red Bull employee filed a complaint against Horner for alleged "inappropriate behaviour." While an investigation cleared Horner of wrongdoing, the matter appears far from settled.

The BBC reported that the employee, who has been suspended on full pay, was 'very scared and very upset' about the whole situation.

Additionally, a report by the Daily Mail emerged suggesting that Horner's personal assistant for 15 years had been reintegrated into the Red Bull team on an interim basis.

Faced with a direct question about these reports during the post-race press conference, Horner seemed to be caught off guard.

"Yes," Horner admitted after the Japanese GP. "I'm surprised that I'm talking about my assistant in a briefing.

"But, yes, my assistant of 15 years is in a temporary supporting position."

