Horner and Red Bull saga in SHOCK twist as 'employee returns'

A former employee has returned to work for Christian Horner, it has been reported, in another twist in the Red Bull saga.

Horner was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations he has denied throughout and was cleared of by the investigation.

The 50-year-old's future has been up in the air ever since, and the female employee who originally made the allegations has been suspended on full pay from the company.

Now, The Daily Mail has suggested that Horner's former personal assistant has returned to work for him, acting as an 'interim executive assistant'.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Multiple key figures' futures have been up in the air

Former Red Bull employee returns

Horner has maintained his position as CEO and team principal of the world champions throughout, and vehemently denies the claims made against him.

The returning employee, who has been named by the Daily Mail, is reportedly helping Horner with his day-to-day responsibilities.

The ongoing speculation, although not affecting the team's dominance on-track, has led to turbulence within the team, with the futures of the likes of Helmut Marko, Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey thrown into doubt.

The suspended employee at the centre of the chaos surrounding the Red Bull team has been said to be 'very scared and very upset' about the whole situation, according to a close friend who recently described her feelings to the BBC.

