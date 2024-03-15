Red Bull employee 'appeals Horner verdict' following investigation

A Red Bull employee suspended after an investigation into team principal Christian Horner has launched an appeal into the result, according to a report.

An internal probe by the overarching Red Bull company cleared Horner of any wrongdoing after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations that he continues to vehemently deny.

After alleged messages were leaked during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, it was soon after revealed that the female employee who made the allegations against Horner had been suspended from her job, on full pay.

UK newspaper The Times is now reporting that the suspended employee is launching an appeal to the company's original verdict.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Several Red Bull figures' futures are in doubt

Suspended Red Bull employee launches appeal

As well as launching an appeal to the verdict, the newspaper report also states that the suspended employee also has new legal representatives on her side.

The ongoing saga surrounding Red Bull refuses to let up and has caused much media furore and speculation around the world champions, with several key figures' futures up in the air, including Horner's.

Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey and even Max Verstappen have been the subject of swirling rumours as the 'turbulence' - as Marko himself called it - has ripped through the F1 paddock.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for a complete resolution to the issue, with the Australian GP weekend starting at the end of March as the Milton Keynes-based team look to defend both of their championship crowns.

