Red Bull employee 'appeals Horner verdict' following investigation
Red Bull employee 'appeals Horner verdict' following investigation
A Red Bull employee suspended after an investigation into team principal Christian Horner has launched an appeal into the result, according to a report.
An internal probe by the overarching Red Bull company cleared Horner of any wrongdoing after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations that he continues to vehemently deny.
READ MORE: Drive to Survive legend Steiner to make F1 return with exciting new role
After alleged messages were leaked during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, it was soon after revealed that the female employee who made the allegations against Horner had been suspended from her job, on full pay.
UK newspaper The Times is now reporting that the suspended employee is launching an appeal to the company's original verdict.
Suspended Red Bull employee launches appeal
As well as launching an appeal to the verdict, the newspaper report also states that the suspended employee also has new legal representatives on her side.
The ongoing saga surrounding Red Bull refuses to let up and has caused much media furore and speculation around the world champions, with several key figures' futures up in the air, including Horner's.
Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey and even Max Verstappen have been the subject of swirling rumours as the 'turbulence' - as Marko himself called it - has ripped through the F1 paddock.
It remains to be seen how long it will take for a complete resolution to the issue, with the Australian GP weekend starting at the end of March as the Milton Keynes-based team look to defend both of their championship crowns.
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen speaks out on 'Horner leak' rumors
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff reveals NEW 'mindset' over Mercedes form
- 17 minutes ago
Red Bull employee 'appeals Horner verdict' following investigation
- 48 minutes ago
Surprise F1 team competes with Red Bull in MAJOR statistic
- 1 uur geleden
Wolff makes STUNNING Mercedes revelation
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team boss makes Alonso appeal for 2025 seat
- 3 uur geleden
Drive to Survive STAR shares Mercedes seat verdict
- Today 19:00