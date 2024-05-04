F1 race winner reveals Verstappen's 'only option' if he quits Red Bull

With Red Bull facing internal turmoil and Adrian Newey's departure, speculation mounts on Max Verstappen's future. Could Mercedes be his only realistic choice?

The narrative surrounding Red Bull has taken a dramatic turn in recent months. After dominating the field since 2022, cracks have begun to appear in the seemingly unbreakable fortress at Milton Keynes.

The controversy surrounding team boss Christian Horner, though ultimately concluded in his favour, appeared to be the first domino to fall.

This was followed by a flurry of rumours surrounding key personnel departures, with murmurs reaching a fever pitch when whispers of star driver Verstappen's potential exit emerged.

The timing couldn't be more intriguing, coinciding with the vacant seat at Mercedes left by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari next season.

While the Dutchman himself hasn't explicitly ruled out a future departure, he recently affirmed his commitment to Red Bull, citing their continued dominance under the new regulations.

Leaving a team on top is undoubtedly a monumental risk, especially for a driver hungry for more titles. However, the recent bombshell of Adrian Newey's departure in early 2025 throws a wrench into Red Bull's seemingly unshakeable position.

Many now question if the team can maintain their dominance without the engineering mastermind behind their success, and this uncertainty casts a long shadow over Verstappen's long-term commitment.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of the 2025 season

Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028

Johnny Herbert: Mercedes is Verstappen's "only option"

F1 pundit and former driver Johnny Herbert believes Mercedes might be Verstappen's only realistic option if he were to leave Red Bull.

This comes despite Mercedes' struggles since the 2022 regulation changes, with the team failing to win a race since Lewis Hamilton's 2021 victory in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Verstappen signed a long-term deal with Red Bull, locking him in until the end of 2028.

However, Herbert speculates that the contract might include a release clause triggered by Newey's departure.

"Max signed a new deal at the beginning of last year," Herbert told FPOC.

"I would not be surprised if Max did not have a release clause in the event of Adrian going. He has one if Helmut Marko does. The ongoing shenanigans have made it a very uncomfortable place to be.

"If Adrian does go, he is the one who has the ideas and creates what Red Bull has in the last couple of years.

"I imagine Max would be absolutely fuming. Remember Jos, his dad, had predicted that this saga could erupt and it is getting very close to exploding.

"Would Max want to be part of that? Absolutely not. The only option he would really have is Mercedes whether it is next year to give himself time to bed in ahead of 2026 and the new regulations.

"That is the only place where there is a seat. Fernando Alonso would not want Max [at Aston Martin] if Lance Stroll is removed."

While the prospect of Verstappen joining Mercedes would be a boon for the sport, it remains to be seen if he would be willing to take such a risk and if the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull will be enough to trigger a potential exit clause or convince him to jump ship to a team still struggling to adapt to the new regulations.

