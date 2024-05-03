Ricciardo BLASTS F1 critics who 'won't change' their opinion on him

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a scathing response to criticism over his disappointing form so far this season.

The Australian was hoping to be in consideration for a return to Red Bull, having spent four years there between 2014-2018, but his recent performances for Red Bull's sister team, Visa Cash App RB, have failed to live up to expectation.

His failure to score points in five race starts this year, as well as being frequently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, has piled the pressure on the 34-year-old and placed his F1 future in jeopardy, with young talent Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has piled the pressure on Ricciardo

Liam Lawson could be in line to take Ricciardo's RB seat

Ignoring the outside noise

Ricciardo, however, insists he pays little attention to what has been said and written about him in recent months, and accepts that he will be unable to change the mind of some of his detractors, regardless of what he produces on track.

Speaking to ESPN, the eight-time race winner said: "I'm sure a lot of people, my fans, F1 fans, whoever, have been saying 'f***ing hell Daniel, pull your finger out, what the f*** are you doing?'.

"That's just part of this whole thing. I'm sure for a lot of them it comes out of a place of them caring and wanting me to do good.

"And then for some they just have a negative opinion they won't change.

"I tend not to read stuff about me. I'm generally not a big reader, but inevitably you come across stuff. But it's one of those things.

"I perform at a few races and all of a sudden it's 'Daniel's back' or 'Daniel's in contention for this, or that."

