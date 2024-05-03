How to watch today's F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying session
Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint qualifying, including start times and how to watch.
F1 heads to Miami for the sixth round of the season, with the Floridian city hosting its first Sprint race since its debut in 2022.
But before Saturday's Sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after today's sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 100-kilometre race.
This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift Sprint Qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.
The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.
Sprint Qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.
Now, let's take a look at the Sprint Qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Miami.
Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 3, 2024
The Sprint Qualifying session at the Miami GP kicks off today, Friday, May 3, at 4:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 4:30pm Friday
UK time: 9:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 10:30pm Friday
United States (CDT): 3:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 1:30pm Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 6:30am Saturday
South Africa: 10:30pm Friday
How to watch Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
