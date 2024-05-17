F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 Practice - How to watch the Friday sessions

Find out all the details for the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice sessions, including start times and how to watch in your region.

F1 heads to Europe this weekend for the seventh round of the 2024 season, with the Emilia-Romagna GP taking centre stage at the iconic Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit.

READ MORE: Fans left BAFFLED by brief FIA and F1 joint statement

The return to Imola comes after last year's race was cancelled due to heavy flooding that ravaged the region.

This weekend also marks a shift back to the traditional format after the last two grands prix in China and Miami hosted sprint races. We will have two practice sessions on Friday, followed by a third on Saturday leading into the crucial qualifying session.

So far, this season has seen two non-Red Bull drivers clinch victories, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz breaking Red Bull's early dominance with a thrilling win in Australia, while McLaren's Lando Norris stunned the world with a sensational maiden win last race in Miami.

Now all eyes will be on whether the upgrades teams bring to Italy are enough to bridge the gap to championship leaders Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 17, 2024

The first practice session in Imola kicks off today at 1:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday

UK time: 12:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 9:30pm Friday

South Africa: 1:30pm Friday



Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, May 17, 2024

Local time (CEST): 5pm Friday

UK time: 4pm Friday

United States (EDT): 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 1am Saturday

South Africa: 5pm Friday



Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, May 18, 2024

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Saturday

UK time: 11:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 8:30pm Saturday

South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Albon commits future to F1 team by signing MULTI-MILLION Dollar deal

Related