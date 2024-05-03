Red Bull reveal Newey departure date
Red Bull have confirmed that chief technical officer Adrian Newey will leave the team in a move that is likely to bring seismic changes to Formula 1.
Reports of the legendary designer resigning from his position have been in and around the paddock since last week, and are set to rock the team with Newey having been instrumental since joining them in 2006, helping the Milton Keynes outfit win seven drivers' world championships and six constructors titles.
Newey will leave Red Bull in the 'first quarter' of 2025, with a move to F1 rivals Ferrari to link up with Lewis Hamilton, as well as Aston Martin, reported - although Newey's future beyond Red Bull is still heavily speculated on.
Despite the news, Newey is still expected to travel to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend with the Red Bull team as normal.
When will Adrian Newey leave Red Bull?
Red Bull released a statement on their X account to confirm the news.
"The Team announces that Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025," they said.
"The engineering supremo will step back from Formula 1 design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17.
"He will remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion.
"We’d like to thank Adrian for our achievements in the time that we have worked together so far. He has been instrumental for us in achieving a remarkable seven Formula 1 drivers’ and six constructors’ championship titles - totalling 118 victories and 101 poles including the STR 2007 pole and victory.
Will Adrian Newey join Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton?
While Newey could now sign for a team such as Ferrari in 2025, the move effectively means he will have little impact on a team's car for that season, which will be Hamilton's first for the Italian team.
Should he join the Maranello outfit, he is much more likely to have a bigger influence on the 2026 F1 design even if in a slightly different role, when a raft of new rules and regulations hit the sport that will likely reset the playing field as the teams enter a new era.
