Red Bull chief refuses to rule out Verstappen exit amid Mercedes links
Red Bull chief refuses to rule out Verstappen exit amid Mercedes links
Red Bull director Helmut Marko has offered a key update concerning Max Verstappen’s future at the team.
It has been a turbulent year for the Austrian team, following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ directed at team principal Christian Horner which he has since been cleared of.
READ MORE: Distribution issues rock Hamilton's F1 movie as budget balloons to $300 MILLION
They also recently announced their chief technical director Adrian Newey would be leaving the team in 2025.
Whilst the exact reason for his departure remains unknown, it has been suggested he has grown unsettled by the internal power struggle within Red Bull.
Could Verstappen leave Red Bull?
As well as Newey’s departure, reports suggest Max Verstappen could be looking for a seat outside of Red Bull.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has expressed his desire to see the Dutch champion at the team, after Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving for Ferrari in 2025.
The Austrian has also been seen talking to Helmut Marko and Verstappen’s father Jos in the paddock so far this season.
Mercedes have reportedly prepared a lucrative salary for the champion, but Verstappen hasn’t revealed any intention to move to the German team.
Helmut Marko has provided an update about where Verstappen will end up racing when speaking to Sky Germany.
READ MORE: ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale
“Max will definitely make a decision based on who gives him the best possible technical package,” he said.
“That is certainly Red Bull at the moment. Since there are no rule changes for next year, I am convinced that we will maintain our lead next year too.
“What happens after will then be decided individually.”
READ MORE: NASCAR race today: Goodyear 400 at Darlington start time and how to watch live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko delivers KEY Ricciardo update as RB future hangs in the balance
- Just now
Cullen spotted 'rolling in red' after partnering with star driver
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes boss lifts the lid on fascinating talks with Red Bull's Marko
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team urged to replace under pressure driver with Schumacher in HUGE twist
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull chief refuses to rule out Verstappen exit amid Mercedes links
- Today 17:00
FIA ruling on Hamilton incident BLASTED by enraged pundit: 'Am I going crazy?'
- Today 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul