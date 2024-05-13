Red Bull chief refuses to rule out Verstappen exit amid Mercedes links

Red Bull director Helmut Marko has offered a key update concerning Max Verstappen’s future at the team.

It has been a turbulent year for the Austrian team, following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ directed at team principal Christian Horner which he has since been cleared of.

They also recently announced their chief technical director Adrian Newey would be leaving the team in 2025.

Whilst the exact reason for his departure remains unknown, it has been suggested he has grown unsettled by the internal power struggle within Red Bull.

Could Verstappen leave Red Bull?

As well as Newey’s departure, reports suggest Max Verstappen could be looking for a seat outside of Red Bull.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has expressed his desire to see the Dutch champion at the team, after Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving for Ferrari in 2025.

The Austrian has also been seen talking to Helmut Marko and Verstappen’s father Jos in the paddock so far this season.

Mercedes have reportedly prepared a lucrative salary for the champion, but Verstappen hasn’t revealed any intention to move to the German team.

Helmut Marko has provided an update about where Verstappen will end up racing when speaking to Sky Germany.

Helmut Marko discusses Verstappen's future

“Max will definitely make a decision based on who gives him the best possible technical package,” he said.

“That is certainly Red Bull at the moment. Since there are no rule changes for next year, I am convinced that we will maintain our lead next year too.

“What happens after will then be decided individually.”

