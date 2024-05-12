NASCAR race today: Goodyear 400 at Darlington start time and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage in Darlington today with the 2024 Goodyear 400, and we have you covered with our full TV guide on how to watch the big race live.

The action in South Carolina gets under at 3pm Eastern (noon Pacific) with Tyler Reddick starting from the front of the 36-car field after he claimed pole on Saturday.

Cup Series standings leader Kyle Larson meanwhile will start from 6th with his closest rival Martin Truex Jr. in 10th.

Watch the race live: TV channel and live stream

Fox Sports will broadcast the race on FS1 in the U.S. (pre-race show starts 1.30pm EST, 10.30am Pacific) while Canada has multiple options in the shape of TSN (English language) and RDS (French).

The official NASCAR site carries a full schedule of when everything happens at Darlington this weekend, and also has great shoulder programming content including driver interviews which you can catch free of charge.

The race is 293 laps around the 1.366-mile track for a total of 400.24 miles, and it will be split into three segments:

Stage 1: 90 laps

Stage 2: 95 laps

Stage 3: 108 laps

Starting Lineup for NASCAR at Darlington

The lineup for today’s race is as follows (car number in brackets):

1. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

2. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

3. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

4. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

5. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

8. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

9. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

10. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

11. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

13. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

15. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

16. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

19. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

21. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

22. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

25. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

26. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

27. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

28. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

29. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

30. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

31. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

32. (16) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet

33. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

34. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

35. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

36. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

