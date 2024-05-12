NASCAR race today: Goodyear 400 at Darlington start time and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage in Darlington today with the 2024 Goodyear 400, and we have you covered with our full TV guide on how to watch the big race live.
The action in South Carolina gets under at 3pm Eastern (noon Pacific) with Tyler Reddick starting from the front of the 36-car field after he claimed pole on Saturday.
Cup Series standings leader Kyle Larson meanwhile will start from 6th with his closest rival Martin Truex Jr. in 10th.
Watch the race live: TV channel and live stream
Fox Sports will broadcast the race on FS1 in the U.S. (pre-race show starts 1.30pm EST, 10.30am Pacific) while Canada has multiple options in the shape of TSN (English language) and RDS (French).
The official NASCAR site carries a full schedule of when everything happens at Darlington this weekend, and also has great shoulder programming content including driver interviews which you can catch free of charge.
The race is 293 laps around the 1.366-mile track for a total of 400.24 miles, and it will be split into three segments:
Stage 1: 90 laps
Stage 2: 95 laps
Stage 3: 108 laps
Starting Lineup for NASCAR at Darlington
The lineup for today’s race is as follows (car number in brackets):
1. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
2. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
3. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
4. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
5. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
7. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
8. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
9. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
10. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
11. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
13. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
15. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
16. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
18. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
19. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
21. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
22. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
25. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
26. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
27. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
28. (51) Justin Haley, Ford
29. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
30. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota
31. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
32. (16) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet
33. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
34. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford
35. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
36. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
